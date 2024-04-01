Renowned Asset Protection Leader Mike Lamb Selected as LPRC’s INNOVATE Program Senior Advisor
Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC) includes 96 retail corporations, 125 solution partners, and other associations working together to reduce crime and harmGAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail crime victimization continues to create dangerous conditions. According to retailer incident data crime events are increasing requiring more impactful theft, fraud, and violence prevention strategies, partnerships, protocols, and technologies.
The Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC) was established in 2000 by 10 major US retailers to provide rigorous, independent crime prevention R&D and includes 96 retail corporations, 125 solution partners, and other associations to work together year-round to reduce crime events and harm. The LPRC created the INNOVATE program in 2020 to formalize critical crime prevention innovation.
About LPRC INNOVATE
LPRC INNOVATE is a unique group of 36 retail practitioners and 16 solution partner executives collaboratively working in labs and the field with criminologists, geographers, data scientists, and law enforcement innovators to understand and resolve real-world crime issues year-round.
LPRC INNOVATE operates 6 interior labs and comprehensive Gainesville, FL, Atlanta, and Albuquerque community-scale R&D areas with extensive interactive mapping dashboards and field experiments. INNOVATE also executes highly realistic theft and violence simulations designed to identify process, partnership, and technology weak points, and critical solution needs. This year the group executed an active shooter scenario including several law enforcement agencies to conduct a methodical incident breakdown and create an R&D roadmap.
About the new INNOVATE Role
LPRC leaders determined INNOVATE productivity would further increase by adding a very experienced and innovative Senior Advisor to the program in 2024 to help guide brainstorming, project focus, and field execution. After much deliberation, the group approached long-time industry leader Mike Lamb to serve in that role.
About Mike Lamb
Mike has been a proven loss prevention and asset protection leader and innovator for over 40 years serving as VP Asset Protection for The Home Depot, Walmart, and Kroger. Mike’s been an LPRC supporter and collaborator since 2000 and brings a wealth of ideas, energy, and leadership.
About the LPRC
The Loss Prevention Research Council was founded in 2000 by leading retailers and University of Florida Criminologist Dr. Read Hayes to provide critical anti-theft, fraud, and violence research to create safer places. To date, the LPRC has conducted over 450 lab, survey, offender interview, data modeling, and field studies.
