IFTM Open for Joint Admission Examination Registration New Programmes In Line with Community Development

MACAU, January 6 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is committed to nurturing professionals in the tourism and service industries by offering a full range of Bachelor, Master and Doctoral degree programmes. The Bachelor's Degree Programmes (English Medium) are now open for application from now until 19 January.

The admissions are for Bachelor's Degree Programmes in "Cultural and Heritage Management", "Culinary Arts Management", "Hotel Management", "Tourism Event Management", "Tourism Business Management", and "Tourism Retail and Marketing Management".

The programmes are both theoretical and practical, allowing students to acquire not only book knowledge, but also valuable pragmatic experience through practicum, internship and organisation of various activities, in order to prepare students for further studies or future career development. Eligible new students can receive full tuition fee waiver scholarships, for more information please visit https://www.iftm.edu.mo/admission or scan the QR code.

IFTM is an internationally recognised tourism higher education institution. In the QS World University Rankings by Subjects 2021, IFTM ranked 1st in Macao, 4th in Asia and 30th in the world for "Hospitality and Leisure Management". Whereas, for the subject "Hospitality and Tourism Management" in the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2021, the Institute ranked in the top 50 globally. In 2017, IFTM became the first tertiary institution in the world to pass the International Quality Review (IQR) by the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). In 2000, IFTM became the first United Nations World Tourism Organization UNWTO.TedQual institution in tourism education. To date, the Institute has the most number of accredited bachelor's degree programmes under this system worldwide.

In addition to the Joint Admission Examination (JAE), IFTM also offers other admission channels. For any enquiries, please contact the Admission and Registration Division at 8598-1495 or email admission@iftm.edu.mo.