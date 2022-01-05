Senate Bill 1003 Printer's Number 1308
PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - Police, Trooper Marin served as a sniper, patrol trooper,
public information officer, liaison to the United States
Marshals Service and criminal investigator.
(5) Trooper Marin was awarded the Letter of Commendation
by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as lead investigator on a
three-year, multistate investigation in the 1980s.
(6) According to William V. Conley, a former Federal,
State and county prosecutor and First Deputy Attorney
General, the investigation in which Trooper Marin was awarded
the Letter of Commendation was one of the largest known
tractor trailer theft rings in the eastern United States and
involved multiple arsons, corrupt state officials, a murder
conspiracy, a conspiracy to steal M-16 ammunition from an
armory in Indiana and the prosecution of a corrupt sheriff in
Georgia by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and culminated
in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations
prosecution and conviction of the leader of this wide-ranging
organization in Pittsburgh.
(7) Trooper Marin retired from the Pennsylvania State
Police in 1994.
(8) Trooper Marin studied martial arts, earning his
Black Belt in Kung Fu and Red Sash in Kuntao in 1975.
(9) Trooper Marin was respected in Crawford County for
his dedication and affinity for his community from life
through death with his request that his ashes find their
final resting place at Bridge Key 13321, located on State
Route 3021, also known as Geneva Road, over the Conneaut
Outlet, Union Township, Crawford County.
(10) Union Township and Greenwood Township, Crawford
County, as well as the Pennsylvania State Police, support the
