Senate Bill 1003 Printer's Number 1308

PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - Police, Trooper Marin served as a sniper, patrol trooper,

public information officer, liaison to the United States

Marshals Service and criminal investigator.

(5) Trooper Marin was awarded the Letter of Commendation

by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as lead investigator on a

three-year, multistate investigation in the 1980s.

(6) According to William V. Conley, a former Federal,

State and county prosecutor and First Deputy Attorney

General, the investigation in which Trooper Marin was awarded

the Letter of Commendation was one of the largest known

tractor trailer theft rings in the eastern United States and

involved multiple arsons, corrupt state officials, a murder

conspiracy, a conspiracy to steal M-16 ammunition from an

armory in Indiana and the prosecution of a corrupt sheriff in

Georgia by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and culminated

in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations

prosecution and conviction of the leader of this wide-ranging

organization in Pittsburgh.

(7) Trooper Marin retired from the Pennsylvania State

Police in 1994.

(8) Trooper Marin studied martial arts, earning his

Black Belt in Kung Fu and Red Sash in Kuntao in 1975.

(9) Trooper Marin was respected in Crawford County for

his dedication and affinity for his community from life

through death with his request that his ashes find their

final resting place at Bridge Key 13321, located on State

Route 3021, also known as Geneva Road, over the Conneaut

Outlet, Union Township, Crawford County.

(10) Union Township and Greenwood Township, Crawford

County, as well as the Pennsylvania State Police, support the

