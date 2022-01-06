Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for Jan. 6
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses opening of the 2022 legislative session, some of her priority legislation and other happenings around the 33rd Senatorial District.
To download this audio, please right-click on the file name and select Save Target As.
- Senator Eslinger says the 2022 legislative session started on Jan. 5 Eslinger-1-010522 (:17) Q: in the Capitol.
- Senator Eslinger adds Senate Bill 702 and Senate Bill 704 are among her priorities this session. Eslinger-2-010522 (:18) Q: to be valued.
- Senator Eslinger also welcomes people to visit her at her Capitol office. Eslinger-3-010522 (:21) Q: and head north.
- Senator Eslinger says she also worked on another project since last year. Eslinger-4-010522 (:15) Q: brought us here.