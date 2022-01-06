Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,786 in the last 365 days.

Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for Jan. 6

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses opening of the 2022 legislative session, some of her priority legislation and other happenings around the 33rd Senatorial District.

 

To download this audio, please right-click on the file name and select Save Target As.
  1. Senator Eslinger says the 2022 legislative session started on Jan. 5 Eslinger-1-010522  (:17)  Q: in the Capitol.
  2. Senator Eslinger adds Senate Bill 702 and Senate Bill 704 are among her priorities this session. Eslinger-2-010522  (:18)  Q: to be valued.
  3. Senator Eslinger also welcomes people to visit her at her Capitol office. Eslinger-3-010522  (:21)  Q: and head north.
  4. Senator Eslinger says she also worked on another project since last year. Eslinger-4-010522  (:15)  Q: brought us here.

You just read:

Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for Jan. 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.