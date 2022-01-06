Submit Release
COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Updates In Advance of Adverse Weather

In response to the adverse weather expected on Friday, operations will be adjusted at some COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites.

Testing

Rhode Island's outdoor testing sites usually operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hours of operation at the following sites will be adjusted on January 7th to 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Cumberland Stop & Shop

- CCRI Warwick Parking Lot (new location)

- McCoy Stadium

- Pawtucket Stop & Shop

- Woonsocket State-run Test Site

People who had morning appointments at these sites will have those appointments honored at any point later in the day.

The Wickford Train Station parking garage testing site and the outdoor Pre K-12 Pine Street testing site in Pawtucket will operate tomorrow during normal hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

The test site at the Rhode Island Convention Center ticket booth will move indoors to the Dunkin Donuts Center concourse for Friday.

Vaccination

The vaccination clinic that had been planned for the Providence Public Library downtown will not be held tomorrow. People who had appointments for Providence Public Library clinic are being rescheduled at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

Tomorrow will be the first day vaccinating at the Rhode Island Convention Center. There will be limited availability tomorrow, but additional availability next week. Appointments can be made at VaccinateRI.org.

