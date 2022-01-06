Submit Release
Burgum, Gianforte stake friendly wager on FCS title game between NDSU and Montana State

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte have staked a friendly wager on Saturday’s NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) title game between the Montana State University Bobcats and the North Dakota State University Bison, who are vying for their ninth national title since 2011.

The governor of the state whose team wins the championship will receive a gift basket with North Dakota- or Montana-made goods from the losing team’s governor, who also must post a photo to social media of himself wearing the winning team’s jersey.

“Congratulations to the Bobcats on scratching their way to the FCS championship game, but it takes a lot more than sharp claws to stop a Thundering Herd,” Burgum said. “North Dakota State is hungry to regain the FCS title and continue building on its incredible dynasty of eight championships in the last decade, and Bison Nation won’t be denied. Go Bison!”

If the Bobcats win, Burgum pledged to send North Dakota treats including Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels from Velva, Widman’s Candy Chippers from Grand Forks, honey from A Touch of Honey in Linton, Badlands Delicious Jerky from Bismarck, Cloverdale sausage from Mandan, Giants sunflower seeds from Wahpeton, Baker Boy donuts from Dickinson, Grubbersputz’s Premium Popcorn from Devils Lake and Ax Water from Fargo.

 

