Exalt Samples Names Tami Sturgill as Chief Financial Officer
I look forward to continuing my work with Exalt Samples, now as CFO. I’m delighted to be joining the management team of an industry leader.”CARROLLTON, TEXAS, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exalt Samples, a leading provider of point-of-purchase products, today announced that Tami Sturgill has been named Chief Financial Officer.
— Tami Sturgill
Ms. Sturgill joins Exalt Samples with nearly 21 years of experience in finance, strategic planning and execution. She will direct the company’s financial operations, including financial planning and continual financial analysis. Her insight will be invaluable as Exalt Samples continues to grow.
“Tami will be a tremendous resource to Exalt Samples, and I’m certain her ability to accurately assess financial strengths and vulnerabilities will make our company more robust than ever,” said Jimmy Marta, CEO of Exalt Samples. “Her record speaks for itself and we couldn’t be happier to have her join our leadership team.”
Her previous roles include managing, controlling and leading the financial direction of manufacturers in Texas. After the financial disruption of 2008, she helped GST Manufacturing continue its positive trajectory, increasing revenue by over 300% from 2001 to 2013. In addition to her many years with GST Manufacturing, Sturgill worked as Senior Financial Consultant with Global Shop Solutions, and as part-time Controller at Paul C. Buff, Inc.
Ms. Sturgill said, “I look forward to continuing my work with Exalt Samples, now as CFO. I’m delighted to be joining the management team of an industry leader.”
Her central focus at Exalt Samples will be ensuring that the leadership’s vision for the company comes to fruition. She has clearly demonstrated her dedication to propelling businesses to further financial success, and Exalt Samples' current position as a renowned industry leader will give her a unique opportunity to demonstrate her full potential
For more information, visit www.exaltsamples.com or call 972-245-3868.
About Exalt Samples
Exalt Samples is a sample production company based in Carrollton, TX. Beginning in 2004 as Exalt Printing Solutions, the company developed a separate team for samples until it became an independent LLC in 2018. Exalt Samples serves clients across the nation and focuses on the most modern design aesthetics and materials innovations.
Jimmy Marta
Exalt Samples
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn