Exalt Samples Featured in Floor Covering News
Good communication with our customers is our top priority.”CARROLLTON, TEXAS, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exalt Samples, a leading provider of point-of-purchase products, today announced it has been featured in Floor Covering News, a national publication focused on the flooring industry.
— Jimmy Marta
The article drew attention to Exalt Samples’ remarkable manufacturing capacity. Thanks to an ongoing reinvestment strategy, the company's equipment is cutting edge and streamlines the development of product and sample display boards. With around thirty glue guns and six CNC routers, Exalt Samples’ speed to market is exceptional in the industry. Many in the display arena have lead times of ten weeks, but Exalt Samples delivers a lead time of six weeks. All of its displays and boards are done in-house.
“We welcome the opportunity for others to see inside our work,” said Jimmy Marta, CEO of Exalt Samples. “Good communication with our customers is our top priority. We tell them clearly what we need and what they can expect. We keep them up to date with notifications, and recently put in ERP software to improve projections on our deadlines.”
With such a large manufacturing capacity, the brand's line of products and services is extensive. The team at Exalt Samples are experts in sample boards, which include binders and strap sets, and product displays that run from 3-slot up to 20-slot plank waterfalls. Materials range from tiles with etched and matte finishes, frosted glass, display stones, pavers, hardwood and engineered wood.
“We’re proud of our product line, but we welcome custom requests as well,” said Jimmy Marta. “Innovation is key to how we operate. Our venture with sneeze guards developed our retail skills and we expect to grow there, as well as adding a second plant in Tennessee for our East Coast customers. The article in Floor Covering News will spread the word. We’re excited!”
To reach this vision, Exalt Samples depends on its first-rate staff equipped with the latest training. Many have been with the organization from the beginning. In sports terms, the company has a “deep bench,” that flexes with each project and does whatever it takes to produce a high-quality product.
For more information, visit www.exaltsamples.com or call 972-245-3868.
About Exalt Samples
Exalt Samples is a sample production company based in Carrollton, TX. Beginning in 2004 as Exalt Printing Solutions, the company developed a separate team for samples until it became an independent LLC in 2014. Exalt Samples serves clients across the nation and focuses on the most modern design aesthetics and materials innovations.
Jimmy Marta
+1 972-245-3868
Exalt Samples
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter