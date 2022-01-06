Louisiana Lottery Introduces New Fast Play Games With Progressive Jackpot on Jan. 9

New Fast Play games, including a progressive jackpot family, launch Jan. 9, 2022.

For the first time since the June introduction of Fast Play, the Louisiana Lottery is launching a new series of games on Jan. 9, including three linked games that feature a progressive jackpot top prize that grows in real time based on collective ticket sales.

Louisiana Jackpotwill be offered at the $2, $5 and $10 price points and features a minimum jackpot of $10,000 as well as other prize tiers. Once funded, the jackpot will roll based on sales until it is won. The $2 game can win 20% of the jackpot; the $5 can win 50% of the jackpot, while the $10 game can win 100%. When a jackpot prize is won, the advertised jackpot is reduced by that amount, subject to a minimum reset of $10,000.

Two additional traditional Fast Play games will also launch Jan. 9, joining the five currently on sale: $1 Beads & Bucks for Mardi Gras season with top prizes of $500 and $3 9s in a Line with top prizes of $9,999.

Since introducing the product line in June, the Lottery has experienced healthy Fast Play sales of over $10 million.

“We are extremely pleased with our players’ enthusiasm for the convenience, fun and variety of Fast Play games,” noted Lottery President Rose Hudson. “With the introduction of Louisiana Jackpot, the new progressive jackpot family of games, our players will have the chance to play for a rolling jackpot without having to wait for a drawing.”

Each Fast Play ticket is printed at the time of purchase. Players can ask the store clerk for a ticket by game name or select the game on the Lottery’s official mobile app to show the clerk a play code. Tickets print directly from the Lottery’s terminal system at the time of purchase, so players can see right away if they have won based on each game’s unique play instructions. Players can also confirm if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery’s mobile app.

The first five Fast Play games that launched in June remain available at all Lottery retailers: $1 Money, Money, Money, $2 Fire & Dice, $3 Bingo, $5 Fabulous Five and $10 $50,000 Roulette.

Like other instant-win games the Lottery offers, Fast Play game prizes must be claimed within 90 days of the game’s announced closure. Fast Play prizes worth up to $600 can be claimed at any participating retailer. Game closure and prize redemption deadlines will be posted to the Lottery’s website.More information about Fast Play games,each game’s prize tiers, odds of winning and game directives will be available online at www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play

The Lottery reminds ticket purchasers to play responsibly, encouraging anyone who has a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem, to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age.