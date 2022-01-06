Gov. Lujan Grisham signs new state Senate map approved by N.M. Legislature

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday signed the special session’s Senate Bill 2, updating the boundaries of New Mexico’s state senate districts based on 2020 Census data.

The New Mexico Legislature crafted and approved the new state senate district map.

“I am grateful to the community leaders from across the state that held their ground for a representative map respectful of New Mexico communities large and small alike, ensuring that New Mexicans are fairly represented in the state Senate,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

The state senate map was sponsored by Sen. Linda Lopez and Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto.

The governor previously signed legislation updating the maps for New Mexico’s congressional districts, state house districts, and the districts of the state Public Education Commission.