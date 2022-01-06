Move United Reveals 2022 Adaptive Sports Calendar
Calendar Highlights the Power of Sport and Focuses on Redefining DisabilityROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 70 different adaptive sports are offered across the country, including alpine skiing, snowboarding, sled hockey, wheelchair tennis, cycling, wheelchair football, swimming, scuba, track & field, kayaking, climbing, wheelchair racing, hiking, and more. To highlight the various adaptive sports available, Move United has produced the 2022 Adaptive Sports Calendar, which features various athletes and adaptive sports, a listing of Move United members across the country, and other resources and information.
Move United solicited images through a nationwide photo contest. After receiving nearly 100 submissions, 13 entries were selected for this year’s calendar. Photographers include John Thompson, Andy Templeton, Wheelchair Sports Federation, Keith Arimura, Kayla Lee, Fidel Lopez, Katie Joly, Chandler Burgess, Jeff Hackett, Tim Brown, and Reed Hoffmann. Featured athletes include Paralympians Declan Farmer and Hannah Dederick, youth athletes, wounded warfighters and other adults with physical disabilities. This is the fourth consecutive year the award-winning calendar has been produced.
"We know the way people view disability is far from reality," said Move United Communications Manager Shuan Butcher. "This calendar was developed to help shift the narrative and redefine what disability looks like."
Move United is the national leader in community adaptive sports, empowering 100,000 youth and adults with disabilities each year to live to their fullest potential. Move United’s 200 member organizations in 43 states are united by a single mission: ensuring everyone, regardless of ability, experiences the life-changing power of sport and is fully included in their community.
Move United, an Affiliate of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to become physically and emotionally stronger through participation in 70 adaptive sports. Established in 1956, Move United offers community-based sports recreation, education and competition that push people further, bring people closer and leave no one on the sidelines. Sports make us more—more determined, more powerful, more ourselves. And they show the world what we can do.
To download a free copy of the 2022 Adaptive Sports Calendar, visit moveunitedsport.org/2022-calendar. Printed copies of the calendar can also be ordered on that page for $10 (which includes shipping and handling).
