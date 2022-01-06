New License Plates Coming in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Department of Revenue reminds Tennessee drivers that they will receive newly designed license plates in 2022. The new license plates will be available online, by mail, and in-person as residents complete their annual motor vehicle registration renewals.

Under Tennessee law, the plate may be redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget. This new license plate design will replace the current plate design launched in 2006, with modifications in 2011, 2016, and 2017.

Points to note:

License plates are issued through Tennessee’s local county clerk offices. Motorists can visit www.tncountyclerk.com to renew online.

New plates can be renewed in person, online, by mail, or by kiosk. If you choose not to renew in person, the renewal fee will include $5 for mailing.

Motorists are not able to renew early to receive the new license plate. You must wait until your designated renewal month.

For more information and answers to commonly asked questions, visit www.tn.gov/revenue/newplate .

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###