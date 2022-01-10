CELYXMED; DIFFERENCE IN WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY
Providing service with its World-class medical staff, Celyxmed reveals its difference in weight loss surgeriesİSTANBUL, TURKEY, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pioneer in the medical health services Celyxmed is a medical group that includes the best doctors in the bariatric field and includes accredited hospitals. CelyxMed Surgery is an Expert Bariatric Surgeon about laparoscopy and sleeve gastrectomy. The operation is minimally invasive (laparoscopic) and generally will be done with only three holes from abdomen. As a result of the studies Celyxmed has done so far, especially in the field of health services it is a company that brings the highest number of patients in Turkey and abroad. As Celyxmed prioritizes quality and patient care operating the patient is not seen as a necessity. The operations are performed with world-class quality materials, patients who do not comply with BMI and patients under the age of 18 are considered as children and are not operated under CelyxMed.
Operation and hospitalization periods are in an Academic Hospital which means that the patient is treated by expert and academic staff in all area. And if needed, patients can easily be helped by all other medicinal Departments.
During Istanbul period the patient may feel the comfort of have contact with the CelyxMed staff and Surgeon 24 hours a day. The patients are examined by Anesthesia, and if needed, Pulmonary Specialist and Cardiologist for patients to have the survey safely. Patients have detailed but only necessary tests. Operation rooms and equipments are all according to Bariatric patients. Operating table can hold up to 450 kg patient safely.
CelyxMed uses best instruments and devices (highest quality in bariatric surgery- Covidien, Medtronics, USA). The main objective is to decrease the antibiotic usage to a minimum. Only one shot as prophylaxy at the beginning of the surgery. The patients also have venous tromboemboli prophylaxy (antiembolic socks and injections if advised by experts). The patients have early feeding. This is provided as “Feed with Wish” principal which is a very popular and effective way of feeding patients, recently. The patients start to drink 6 hours after recovery from anesthesia, and are discharged with eating puree on second postoperative day. In case of Type2 Diabetes or Hypertension, the patients have improvements and possibly be remedy for them.
It is the institution where the transfer and accommodation of the patients arranged before and after the surgery. All kinds of hygiene care are completed in accredited hospitals, as well as the patient safety-oriented surgical procedures after chest diseases, cardiology and anesthesia examinations, post-operative online follow-up, diet list, supply of drugs and the organization of the patients who are safely sent to their country.
