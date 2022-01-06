Exclusive Speaker Interview with Karen Capper AstraZeneca ahead of the Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Virtual Conference

SMi Group reports: exclusive speaker interview with microbiology expert Karen Capper, AstraZeneca about the developments in the microbiology field.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its 10th Annual year, the Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK conference is one not to be missed. Taking place on 17th and 18th January 2022 as a virtual conference with online access only.

The conference will bring together industry experts to discuss and analyse the latest advancements and challenges within pharmaceutical microbiology.

Ahead of the virtual conference taking place in less than two weeks, SMi Group caught up with Karen Capper, Associate Director - Head of Microbiology, Pharmaceutical Development, AstraZeneca. Below is the excerpts of the interview:

The industry surrounding pharmaceutical microbiology is maturing each year, in your opinion, what are some of the most major developments that have taken place in the last year?

The need to act quickly through the pandemic has enabled more acceptance of rapid methods and new technology in microbiology. The microbiologists need to ensure this momentum is maintained and the industry continues to use some of this technology for pharmaceutical products.

What topic will you be presenting on at the conference, and what would you say makes it especially important in 2022?

I will be presenting on the use of Virtual Technology for Microbiology and Aseptic training. The use of this type of technology enables a faster capability uplift of staff whilst reducing the burden on the facility and microbiology laboratories. The increase in the need for aseptic and microbiology staff through the pandemic has made this a very useful tool for future training.

What are your thoughts on the shifting regulatory environment, and how is this currently impacting your role?

The main impacts I see in the regulatory environment is managing the various market requirements whilst running an efficient business. The need to comply with more rest of the world markets has led to complexity in method development and acceptance.

Karen Capper will be presenting on day two of the Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Virtual Conference along with Suzanne Nutter, QA Group Manager, AstraZeneca on: “Applying Virtual Reality To Training In Aseptic Processing & Microbiology" which will cover:

• Overview of the technology

• Rollout plan and approach

• Pros and cons of the technology for training

The conference is proudly sponsored by ECOLAB and Microgenetics

SMi’s 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference

Conference: 17 - 18 January 2022

Workshops: 19 January 2022

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

