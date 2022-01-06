Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® Offer Important Information During National Radon Awareness Month
January is National Radon Awareness MonthTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here is a shocking fact. The second leading cause of lung cancer is Radon. In the United States, the EPA estimates that about 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year are radon related and in Canada that number stands at approximately 3000.
Radon, a dangerous gas, is colorless, odorless, tasteless, and radioactive. It is formed by the breakdown of uranium, a natural radioactive material found in soil, rock, and groundwater.
1 out of every 15 homes in the United States and Canada is estimated to have an elevated radon level. It typically moves up through the ground to the air above and into a home through cracks and other holes in the foundation. A home traps radon inside, where it can build up. Any home may have a radon problem - this means new and old homes, well-sealed and drafty homes, and homes with or without basements since this secret killer comes from the ground not from construction materials. Here's how Radon can get into a home:
1. Cracks in Solid Floors
2. Construction Joints
3. Cracks in Walls
4. Gaps in Suspended Floors
5. Gaps Around Service Pipes
6. Cavities Inside Walls
7. The Water Supply
Radon testing is the only way to know if one and one's family are at risk . Pillar To Post Home Inspectors conduct a short-term test using a continuous monitor to provide a snapshot of the home to see if it has elevated levels of Radon. Testing takes 2-3 days and results are provided and interpreted and the report is sent directly to the client. Recommendations will then be made for a mitigation system. Even owners of condominiums, houses built on slabs, and other situations need to check on the air quality and the presence of Radon in their living quarters.
