UPDATE: Road closure - Latham Rd in Thetford

Latham Road has reopened to traffic.  Details on the crash will be released when available.

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Latham Road in Thetford is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.  Latham Road runs between US Route 5 and Vermont Route 113.

 

This is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and please seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. Thank you

 

 

UPDATE: Road closure - Latham Rd in Thetford

