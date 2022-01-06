UPDATE: Road closure - Latham Rd in Thetford
Latham Road has reopened to traffic. Details on the crash will be released when available.
Latham Road in Thetford is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Latham Road runs between US Route 5 and Vermont Route 113.
This is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, and please seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Thank you