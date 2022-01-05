2022-01-05 14:01:31.017 $77,777 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold In Warsaw

2022-01-05 14:01:31.017

A Missouri Lottery Scratchers player found herself in a state of disbelief after uncovering a $77,777 top prize in the “Silvers 7s” game. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA, 102 W. Polk Ave., in Warsaw.

The winner first scratched all of the game’s numbers and immediately saw that she had won all the prizes in the game. The first prize revealed was $1,000 – followed by $10,000. By the end, the prizes totaled $77,777.

“I said, ‘This isn’t happening,’” she recalled of the moment she realized she had won the game’s top prize.

