2022-01-05 14:01:31.017 $77,777 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold In Warsaw

A Missouri Lottery Scratchers player found herself in a state of disbelief after uncovering a $77,777 top prize in the “Silvers 7s” game. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA, 102 W. Polk Ave., in Warsaw.

The winner first scratched all of the game’s numbers and immediately saw that she had won all the prizes in the game. The first prize revealed was $1,000 – followed by $10,000. By the end, the prizes totaled $77,777.

“I said, ‘This isn’t happening,’” she recalled of the moment she realized she had won the game’s top prize.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Benton County won more than $3.7 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $362,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $525,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed in Benton County, visit MOLottery.com.

