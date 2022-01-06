Cobra Legal Solutions Partners with Infinnium, Bolstering Suite of Technology Solutions
Cobra Adds New GRC & Privacy Technologies
Using 4iG, we can quickly analyze data where it resides, take action, and gain deeper understanding of the players involved.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobra Legal Solutions, a leading legal operations outsourcing provider (LOOP), has adopted the 4iG and ObscurePI™ technologies from Infinnium to augment their growing data breach review and Data Subject Access Request (DSAR) review offerings. The 4iG platform utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to find, collect, categorize, and illuminate important patterns in data like competitive information, sensitive data such as PII and privileged content, as well as people, places, ideas, and communications.
— Doug Kaminski, Chief Revenue Officer at Cobra
“Until now, finding sensitive and other targeted data has been a costly process involving many steps and hand-offs. Using 4iG, we can quickly analyze data where it resides, take action, and gain deeper understanding of the players involved.” said Doug Kaminski, Chief Revenue Officer at Cobra. “If needed, we can also automatically redact, quarantine, or anonymize data to ensure no sensitive or confidential information is leaked. This is very helpful with data breach reviews and Data Subject Access Request (DSAR) compliance.”
4iG is the first end-to-end information governance toolset that includes the ability to search, collect, export, remove, move, or encrypt documents as well as redact or anonymize sensitive information within documents where they reside. Included in the suite is the industry’s first ever toolset for redacting native documents of any file type, thus allowing companies to take control over their data and information in a manner that has never been available in the past.
About Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra Legal Solutions was founded over a decade ago by attorneys who knew they could improve the efficiency of legal support services. Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. Based in Austin, TX, Cobra Legal Solutions is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide. Named to the 2020 Inc 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Cobra Legal Solutions is trusted by thousands of legal professionals each day from some of the world’s largest companies and law firms. See why at www.cobralegalsolutions.com.
About Infinnium
Infinnium is redefining the way organizations interact with data to gain actionable intelligence. The company develops software solutions for law firms, corporations and others using modern technologies like AI and machine learning to improve business decision-making and information management including IG, compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, other privacy regulations and electronic discovery. Infinnium’s team of experts brings simplicity to the complex world of digital data, combining the strengths of people and modern technology to help organizations harness their data and empower them to make smarter business decisions and effectively address today’s complex information management needs. To learn more about Infinnium’s innovative suite of technology solutions, visit www.infinnium.com.
Emily Whitehair
Cobra Legal Solutions
+1 512-474-2366
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Cobra Technology Solutions