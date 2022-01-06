Opteev to Launch Personal Testing Device that Diagnoses COVID-19 through Breath Analysis with Instant Results
Our remarkable invention will change the course of the pandemic as we know it. ”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltimore-based Opteev Technologies, Inc on Wednesday announced the launch of a COVID-19 testing device that can instantly diagnose COVID-19 infection through breath analysis. The device, called Freedom by ViraWarn, is small enough to fit in a handbag and provides up to two hundred COVID-19 tests per replaceable cartridge. Simply blow into the device and receive a green NEGATIVE or red POSITIVE result within 5 seconds.
— Conrad Bessemer
The product was recently tested in a month-long study with live SARS-CoV-2 by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) NIAID – sponsored laboratory at the Center for Infectious Disease Research (CIDR) at George Mason University and was shown to be 100% accurate. Besides its incredible accuracy, Freedom by ViraWarn is also variant-agnostic, meaning it can detect all current and future variants of COVID-19 without having to be reprogrammed. This is because the patented ViraWarn technology is able to detect the spike proteins on the outermost shell of the SARS-CoV-2 particle.
This device will be a game-changer as the country faces a COVID-19 surge with the Omicron-variant unlike any seen before it and is currently grappling with severe testing shortages. The device is set to retail at $359 with 200-test replacement cartridges retailing for $39.99. Freedom by ViraWarn will allow Americans an affordable and convenient solution to instantly test before or after a group gathering or entering an indoor public space.
Opteev’s chairman and co-founder, Conrad Bessemer, said “just breathe and receive an immediate positive or negative result…that’s literally all you have to do…no more painful swabs, no more waiting for test results, no more buying test after test just to throw away after. This will be the least expensive test in the world and the most accurate. Refill cartridges that provide up to 200 tests are only about $40, making the cost of an individual test only about 20 cents each.”
He continued, “our remarkable invention will change the course of the pandemic as we know it. We have partnered with Qualcomm, Bosch, Panasonic, and Nelson-Miller to produce more than 1 billion of the Freedom by ViraWarn models to finally slow the spread of the virus the only way we truly can – through accurate, instant, and convenient testing that is as quick and easy as breathing.” Bessemer emphasized, “we are hoping for a speedy Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration so that Americans can get their hands on this incredible new testing method now, as it is so desperately needed as Omicron ravages the country.”
Opteev will be debuting the Freedom by ViraWarn model, along with several other ViraWarn models at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 5th. More information can be found at www.virawarn.com
About Opteev
Opteev makes your world safer with its ViraWarn line of instant COVID-19 self-diagnosis and monitoring products. Opteev’s life-saving products give you your freedom back, again, and provide total peace of mind and a return to normalcy. ViraWarn makes the unknown known…instantly. For more details, visit www.virawarn.com.
