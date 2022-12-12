Submit Release
XLRT.Ai Chosen As One Of The Startups Under The Finnovation Program

XLRT.Ai, an AI-driven document processing platform, was named as one of the startups under Finnovation, a startup engagement program run by HDFC Ltd. & IvyCamp.

MIAMI, FL, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stride Risk Technologies USA, Inc. (dba: XLRT.Ai), a Miami-headquartered innovative leader in AI-driven document processing technology, is pleased to announce that it was named one of the top two startups in Phase 1 of Finnovation, a startup engagement program started by HDFC Ltd & IvyCamp, an initiative of IvyCap Ventures.

As part of the program, innovative tech startups get to work with one of India’s leading mortgage lenders, to test and scale solutions targeted at specific business challenges, and to add value. XLRT.Ai is currently exploring two different use cases for HDFC Ltd, one for the finance team and one for faster onboarding of their customers.

“Financial institutions are being pushed to maximize value from data while minimizing risk and cost. XLRT was built to be at the heart of this process by automating repeatable, complex analyses. We are thrilled to be chosen as one of the top two from an impressive field of fintech innovators,” commented Prithwiraj Mukherjee, Co-Founder & CEO of XLRT.

The three products built on the XLRT platform – Justifi, Contractus and Facturas – help with the speedy extraction and analysis of disparate data in various industry verticals and use case scenarios.

About XLRT.Ai

Stride Risk Technologies USA, Inc. (dba: XLRT.Ai) is an innovative fintech software company delivering AI-driven automated document processing solutions that create a 360-degree view of your customers’ financial health. Founded in 2020 by Prithwiraj Mukherjee and Rupesh Chadhuri to address the challenges of next-generation automated data extraction and analysis, XLRT has evolved rapidly to offer a fully integrated AI-driven data extraction and analysis platform for businesses to be insightful with confidence, speed, and accuracy. XLRT is headquartered in Miami, USA with R&D facilities and a delivery center in Kolkata, India.

