Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for Jan. 6, 2022

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Jan. 6, 2022

For Auld Lang Syne

Many sing the lyrics of Auld Lang Syne, a classic Scottish tune, during their midnight toast on New Year’s Eve to bid farewell to the old year and welcome in the new. Although the song doesn’t exactly answer its opening question of “Should auld acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mind,” it encourages us all to incorporate the blessings and memories of the past with the hope and possibilities of the future.

On Jan. 5, lawmakers returned to the State Capitol for the start of the 2022 legislative session. During the upcoming year, my colleagues and I will consider a multitude of bills and proposals with ideas aimed at securing the future of Missouri and those who call it home. Only a small percentage of these proposals will make it through the entire legislative process and be signed into law. The legislative process is intentionally deliberate to avoid over-legislating and passing unnecessary laws. Because legislators come from diverse backgrounds and hold different political ideologies, our debates can become contentious at times, but we all respect the rule of law and value a strong republic, so we exercise diplomacy and compromise to keep our dialogues peaceful and productive.

In addition, we will also look to the future through the lens of the past as we draw the boundary lines for the state’s new congressional map. Every decade, the U.S. Census results are used to draw new congressional districts. I am honored to serve on the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting, and I look forward to working with my colleagues as we analyze the census information and draw new congressional districts for Missouri.

Since this is the Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly, I am honored to keep the title of assistant majority floor leader. My committee memberships will also remain the same, as I continue to chair the Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee and the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules; serve as vice-chair the Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee; and participate in five other Senate committees.

Besides serving on various committees, my priorities this session will focus on tort reform, essential care for our state’s most vulnerable and helping families, children and veterans prosper.

Watch the Governor’s State of the State Address on Jan. 19

What really sets the tone for the upcoming session, while reflecting on past successes, is the governor’s annual State of the State Address. Watch it live on his Facebook page on Jan. 19 to hear his vision and goals for Missouri in 2022.

Another Great Reason to Visit Jefferson City

The Bicentennial Bridge is finally open, so visitors may easily connect to the Missouri River and view the Capitol and historical buildings from the same perspective our forefathers enjoyed. The park is still under construction, but several walking paths are open and the views are spectacular.

The Bicentennial Bridge connects the Capitol to the banks of the Missouri River.

