Sen. Dave Schatz’s Legislative Column for Jan. 6, 2022

Coming Together to Move Missouri Forward

Wednesday, Jan. 5, marked the beginning of the 2022 legislative session. As president pro tem of the Missouri Senate, the first day of session provided me with the opportunity to address my fellow senators and lay out my vision for the upcoming year. I am honored and humbled to continue to serve in this capacity, and I look forward to working with my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to pass legislation that makes our state a better place to live, work and raise a family. Below is a copy of my address from the first day of the 2022 legislative session.

“Friends, colleagues and guests: good afternoon. It is with great appreciation and humility that I welcome each of you back to this hallowed chamber to begin the Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly.

“Before we continue, I would like to take a moment to recognize the president of the Missouri Senate: Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, the former senators who have joined us today and the close friends and family who have traveled to support us and celebrate this special occasion.

“Why are we here? We each have unique backgrounds and find ourselves at different stations in life. We disagree and we debate. We see the world through our own particular prisms. And yet, at some point, on some level, each one of us saw an unmet need in our community and asked: how can I serve? What solutions can I bring to the table? And with the support of our families and the trust of our communities, each of us answered that call to serve.

“So despite our differences, we find ourselves here, together, working to deliver solutions that make life better for millions of Missourians.

“The challenges of the past two years have been great and have only seemed to intensify; but I am hopeful. I am hopeful because the senators here today have demonstrated before that they can put aside personal differences in order to overcome the obstacles before us. I am hopeful because we have come together to deliver much-needed tax relief for working families. We have leveled the playing field for Missouri’s small businesses. We have given parents greater choice in their children’s educations. We have invested billions in our critical infrastructure. And, most importantly, we have stood firm against government abuse and overreach at every level.

“This year, as we face an unprecedented set of new challenges, let’s remember these accomplishments.

When it’s late, when frustrations are high and tempers wear thin — let’s remember what we have accomplished together. The stakes are too high to give up. Missourians are counting on us to work together to deliver real solutions that make their lives better. We have delivered before, and I am confident we will deliver again.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve alongside each of you. I pray that God would bless our solemn work and this great state we are all proud to call home.”

It is an honor to serve our community in the Missouri Senate. If you have any other questions or concerns about your state government, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (573) 751-3678 or by email at dave.schatz@senate.mo.gov — we are honored to serve you.