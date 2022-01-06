Restructuring Advisory Group Negotiates 60% Discount On Secured Judgment Lien on a Multi-Family Portfolio in Albany, NY

Ch 11 Financial Advisor Reduces Judgment Balance by 60% and negotiates 75% reduction in Unsecured Debt to be Paid over 5 years.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group www.restructuringexperts.com Chapter 11 Consultant , Financial Advisor, and expert in Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications, and the negotiation of Loan Workout Agreements During the COVID-19 Pandemic, announced today that they have negotiated the discount and modification of a $220,000 judgment secured by a Townhouse portfolio in Albany, NY. The Discount and Modification was needed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown that resulted in multiple tenants skipping rents.Restructuring Advisory Group also successfully had the Judgment lienholder both waive and multiple and substantial legal and collection costs reduce as well as accrued interest as part of the Discount.The firm was retained by the Property Owner to analyze the financial viability of the Townhomes, determine the feasibility of a Chapter 11 loan modification under the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown, and to negotiate a discount and loan modification tailored to the undulating cash flow on the property caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown.The firm also analyzed, structured, and submitted the loan discount proposal to the Lender resulting in a 60% discount for the property owner as well as a 5 year period within which the remaining discounted balance can be paid.In addition to negotiating the Secured Debt restructure , Restructuring Advisory Group negotiated a deferred payment schedule wherein only a 25% of the remaining unsecured debts are paid and the 25% unsecured balance accrues 0% interest over 5 year term of the restructured loan.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification, and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.