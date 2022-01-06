EdisonLearning Announces New At-Home Digital Course Offerings Through EdisonLearnNow®
Families who register during January for high-quality core and elective courses through EdisonLearnNow will receive their first month of lessons for free.
[EdisonLearnNow® offers] an online course curriculum designed to meet middle school and high school students where they are and propel them forward.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdisonLearning, a longtime innovator in public education and leading provider of digital learning solutions, announces that it is now offering to parents and students an engaging at-home learning experience through EdisonLearnNow®.
— Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning
Families seeking the same high-quality courses taught in brick and mortar schools nationwide who register during January will benefit from LearnNow Free For One Month, and will receive the first month of lessons for free.
With EdisonLearnNow®, parents have access to a comprehensive course catalog, which includes core and honors classes in the following subjects: English language arts, foreign languages, math, science, and social studies. Also offered are elective courses in life skills―including identifying one’s individual strengths and abilities, using goal-setting to achieve their dreams, developing empathy and understanding, and learning how to apply problem-solving strategies―as well as career preparatory and technical education. Innovative career and technical skills courses include Drones: Remote Pilot Certification; Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator; Introduction to Education and Teaching; Entrepreneurship and Small Business; and many more.
“The challenges facing education today heighten the need for powerful solutions to improve students’ equitable access to a high-quality education, regardless of their life circumstances, socioeconomic status or zip code,” said Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning. “EdisonLearnNow® does just that, by offering an online course curriculum designed to meet middle school and high school students where they are and propel them forward.”
All courses are designed to be completed within a standard semester (15 weeks or approximately four months). However, actual completion time varies by student based on their unique pace.
In addition to the actual EdisonLearnNow® courses, parents can lean on qualified, accredited teachers and graders to support their learners. Students can receive on-demand help from expert learning coaches to support and assist them and their families who subscribe.
To help ensure that a student's learning experience is as successful as it can be, EdisonLearnNow® teachers and graders work to do the following:
• Grade and provide personalized feedback on all quizzes and exams within 48 hours
• Grade and provide personalized feedback on all projects, labs, writing assignments, and speaking assignments within 72 hours
• Respond to academic interventions and forum posts within 24 hours
EdisonLearnNow® offers an affordable and equitable pricing plan so that families can more easily afford the level of courses and support that best suit their needs, with three distinct subscription packages: Basic, Standard, and Premium Subscriptions.
EdisonLearnNow® monthly enrollment subscriptions start at $44.99 for students grades 6-12. To take advantage of LearnNow Free For One Month, families need to use coupon code LEARNNOW22 during checkout. Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, January 31.
EdisonLearning is accredited as a Learning Service Provider by the Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS). EdisonLearning has also received approval for NCAA initial eligibility for high school athletes.
About EdisonLearning
EdisonLearning brings together best practices in instruction, developed over three decades of supporting schools, with blended solutions designed by educators to meet students where they are and deliver the education they need and deserve. The company’s comprehensive content, resources and support include 150+ full eCourses in core and elective subjects, plus career and technical education and life skills; actionable learning analytics dashboards and blockchain-enabled micro-credentials; and instructional services teachers and advisors who provide personalized student support. The guiding purpose behind all of EdisonLearning’s work is to ensure equitable access and opportunity for each and every learner. Learn more at www.edisonlearning.com
