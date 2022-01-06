EdisonLearning Announces New At-Home Digital Course Offerings Through EdisonLearnNow®

EdisonLearnNow gives families and students direct at-home access to the same high-quality courses taught in schools nationwide

Families who register during January for high-quality core and elective courses through EdisonLearnNow will receive their first month of lessons for free.

[EdisonLearnNow® offers] an online course curriculum designed to meet middle school and high school students where they are and propel them forward.” — Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning