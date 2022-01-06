AssurX Announces Promotion of Kathryn Wagner to Vice President, Industry Solutions, Energy & Utilities
New role will support strategic expansion of enterprise compliance solutionsMORGAN HILL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AssurX, Inc., a leader in enterprise quality management and regulatory compliance software, today announced the promotion of Kathryn Wagner to Vice President, Industry Solutions, Energy & Utilities.
For the last five years as Product Manager, Energy & Utilities industry, Wagner has been responsible for overseeing the development and evolution of the AssurX Enterprise Compliance System (ECOS) for NERC and regional compliance. In addition, she has been responsible for the implementation of complex compliance systems for numerous AssurX customers.
AssurX ECOS is a system of configurable automation solutions that enable regulated companies to meet compliance requirements for NERC and Regional Standards, NERC CIP, and other federal and state regulations. ECOS creates an ecosystem of integrated processes that build a mature, resilient model for evidence management, assessments, issue management and mitigation.
In her new position, Wagner will be responsible for developing a strategic vision and tactical product roadmap for the ECOS product portfolio within the energy and utilities sector. She will develop and manage AssurX partnerships, and represent AssurX at industry events and conferences as a subject matter expert.
In addition, Wagner will be responsible for guiding the strategic development and expansion of the ECOS product into other regulated markets within the energy sector (companies involved in the exploration, management, and production of resources such as water, oil, and electricity.)
“Kathryn has been pivotal in our consistent growth in entities with complex NERC and regional compliance needs,” explained Tamar June, President and CEO of AssurX. “Her applied knowledge in the development and commercialization of the ECOS product have filled a critical need for our utilities customers. In her new role as VP, she will continue to improve the core platform while tapping new and exciting market opportunities.”
Kathryn has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, an M.S. in Software Development & Management, and over 25 years’ experience in manufacturing systems integration and compliance.
Connect with Kathryn Wagner on LinkedIn
About AssurX
AssurX is a leading provider of quality management systems (QMS) and compliance management software solutions for regulated industries. Built with the same functionality and features as its quality management system, the AssurX Energy Compliance System (ECOS) enables energy & utility companies to manage compliance requirements for NERC and Regional Standards, NERC CIP, and other federal and state regulations. AssurX ECOS is a scalable, configurable solution that integrates processes that build a mature, resilient system for evidence management, assessments, issue management and mitigation. ECOS automates processes to identify risk and demonstrate compliance across all critical operations through automated workflow processes that seamlessly connect compliance and risk data. For more information visit www.assurx.com.
