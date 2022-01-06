Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,656 in the last 365 days.

AssurX Announces Promotion of Kathryn Wagner to Vice President, Industry Solutions, Energy & Utilities

New role will support strategic expansion of enterprise compliance solutions

MORGAN HILL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AssurX, Inc., a leader in enterprise quality management and regulatory compliance software, today announced the promotion of Kathryn Wagner to Vice President, Industry Solutions, Energy & Utilities.

For the last five years as Product Manager, Energy & Utilities industry, Wagner has been responsible for overseeing the development and evolution of the AssurX Enterprise Compliance System (ECOS) for NERC and regional compliance. In addition, she has been responsible for the implementation of complex compliance systems for numerous AssurX customers.

AssurX ECOS is a system of configurable automation solutions that enable regulated companies to meet compliance requirements for NERC and Regional Standards, NERC CIP, and other federal and state regulations. ECOS creates an ecosystem of integrated processes that build a mature, resilient model for evidence management, assessments, issue management and mitigation.

In her new position, Wagner will be responsible for developing a strategic vision and tactical product roadmap for the ECOS product portfolio within the energy and utilities sector. She will develop and manage AssurX partnerships, and represent AssurX at industry events and conferences as a subject matter expert.

In addition, Wagner will be responsible for guiding the strategic development and expansion of the ECOS product into other regulated markets within the energy sector (companies involved in the exploration, management, and production of resources such as water, oil, and electricity.)

“Kathryn has been pivotal in our consistent growth in entities with complex NERC and regional compliance needs,” explained Tamar June, President and CEO of AssurX. “Her applied knowledge in the development and commercialization of the ECOS product have filled a critical need for our utilities customers. In her new role as VP, she will continue to improve the core platform while tapping new and exciting market opportunities.”

Kathryn has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, an M.S. in Software Development & Management, and over 25 years’ experience in manufacturing systems integration and compliance.

Connect with Kathryn Wagner on LinkedIn

About AssurX

AssurX is a leading provider of quality management systems (QMS) and compliance management software solutions for regulated industries. Built with the same functionality and features as its quality management system, the AssurX Energy Compliance System (ECOS) enables energy & utility companies to manage compliance requirements for NERC and Regional Standards, NERC CIP, and other federal and state regulations. AssurX ECOS is a scalable, configurable solution that integrates processes that build a mature, resilient system for evidence management, assessments, issue management and mitigation. ECOS automates processes to identify risk and demonstrate compliance across all critical operations through automated workflow processes that seamlessly connect compliance and risk data. For more information visit www.assurx.com.

Tracy Orlick
AssurX
+1 408-778-1376 ext. 797
email us here

You just read:

AssurX Announces Promotion of Kathryn Wagner to Vice President, Industry Solutions, Energy & Utilities

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.