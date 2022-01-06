Medical Benevolence Foundation Appoints New Board Members

Six expert healthcare and business leaders join MBF’s Governance Team.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Benevolence Foundation (MBF) announced the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors.

The appointees are a diverse group of medical and business professionals whose experiences and interests will help advance MBF’s global nursing and medical missions leadership.

The new board members include:

• Ric Bonnell, MD, Assistant Professor TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine, pediatric emergency medicine physician and former Director of Global Health, Dell Children’s Medical Center.

• Tracy Douglas-Wheeler, CEO Virginia Community Healthcare Association, and healthcare network operations expert.

• Diane Foley, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Public Health, Longview Technical Solutions, pediatric physician, and former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

• Ivan Gomez, Vice President Marketing and Innovation World Vision, former Marketing Executive at Kimberly-Clark and Procter and Gamble Company.

• A. David Jimenez, Senior Partner and Founder, CEO Advisory Network, and former President and COO Catholic Healthcare Partners.

• Mr. Tom Lamb, retired EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Academy Sports, and former Chief Marketing Officer of Lowe’s Companies.

Church-owned healthcare is a vital resource for hundreds of millions of people. Its importance is increasing given global demographic, economic and medical trends. MBF’s consultative, collaborative approach with local leaders of medical ministry in lower- and middle-income countries is needed now more than ever. “This is the time to improve accessibility to quality medical care for the poor, including vulnerable women and children. At the same time, we want to see the established medical ministry of the Christian church achieve sustainability. The new board members have arrived at an auspicious time to help MBF make a greater impact than ever before”, said Robert Sloane, MD, MBF Chairman of the Board.

As MBF's President and CEO Andrew Mayo commented, “every member of MBF’s Board of Directors, past and present, has made an incredible impact on our organization and vision. Our newest members have the experience and expertise to help MBF radically transform healthcare systems and impact the lives of the world’s most needy through global medical missions for the 21st century.”

Newcomer to the board, Ivan Gomez, noted that “providing medical care is only the surface of what MBF is doing. At a more fundamental level, changing the very meaning of medical mission to address underlying supply chain, resource, business model and infrastructure issues is what they are really trying to do. It is a worthy challenge and one that I truly believe can be achieved.”

About MBF

Transforming lives by building sustainable medical ministries in developing countries is our goal – and has been since 1963. MBF (the Medical Benevolence Foundation) is an international Christ-centered organization. MBF builds long-term partnerships to equip the local church in each country with the tools and resources that allow them to meet their community's healthcare needs and share God's good news. Over the last 58 years, MBF has served over 140 developing world partners (hospitals, clinics, and nursing schools) in 34 countries. Based in Houston, Texas, MBF is a 501(c)(3) organization in the USA. Visit our website to learn more: www.medicalmission.org.