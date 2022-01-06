ValueHealth Hires Michael Sheerin as General Manager of ValueHealth Muve & Orthopedic Transformation
With Michael in this role, we are well-positioned to further expand the value of our orthopedic program to employers, payors, and providers.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, today announced the hiring of Michael Sheerin, MSW, MBA as General Manager of ValueHealth Muve and Orthopedic Transformation.
In his new role, Sheerin will provide executive oversight and strategy for ValueHealth Muve, the company’s industry-leading orthopedic hyperspecialty program centered around total joint replacement, spine, and recovery. In addition, he will implement new business development and partnership strategies in physician practice services and health system joint ventures.
Sheerin will advance ValueHealth partners’ orthopedic transformation needs, including availability of management services organization (MSO) offerings and physician practice alignment as well as equity and incentive models to support partnership growth and value creation.
“With Michael in this role, we are well-positioned to further expand the value of our orthopedic program to employers, payors, and providers,” says ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee. “Michael’s extensive experience in the orthopedic space will be a tremendous asset as we establish new transformative partnerships and meet the growing demand for our offerings.”
Sheerin brings significant experience to ValueHealth with more than 30 years in the healthcare industry. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Growth & Development at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute where he was responsible for strategic planning and business development. He successfully managed the company’s services organization, surgical facilities, physician recruitment efforts, regional and national practice expansion, real estate holdings, and business analytics. In addition, he served as the practice liaison to health system and hospital partners. Prior to Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Sheerin served as a Senior Administrator at the University of Pennsylvania Health System for 15 years managing hospital and physician practice operations.
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to a value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in more than 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
