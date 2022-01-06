Submit Release
Supreme Court Buildings Closed Today

The Jackson, Nashville, and Knoxville Supreme Court Buildings will both be closed on Thursday, January 6, 2022, due inclement weather conditions. Governor Bill Lee has also closed state office buildings across the state today.  These closures include the Appellate Court Clerk's Offices.  E-Filing will remain available. Oral arguments for the Court of Criminal Appeals and the Court of Appeals are canceled and will be rescheduled. Individual county courthouses may still be open and local court clerks can provide additional information on the status of proceedings and deadlines. The Administrative Office of the Courts is working virtually. 

