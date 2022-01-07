Omicron’s The New Grinch: Holiday Season Store Performance Results

Retail performance for the holiday season (1 Nov - 25 Dec 2021) indicates overall traffic at -21.7% while sales was up to 1.4% compared to 2019.

There were expectations that store traffic might be closer to - 15%, however, it fell consistently to 25.6% in the last two weeks before Christmas Day as a result of the impact of Omicron.” — Lauren Bitar, RetailNext Head of Insights