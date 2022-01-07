“The Alternative Narrative”. Book written by Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee
Published in October 2021 by WALNUT PUBLICATION, India.
Every truth has two sides; it is as well to look at both, before we commit ourselves to either”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABOUT THE BOOK:
— Aesop
Politically India is standing at a crossroad now. More than seven decades after independence, India is slowly but steadily coming out of the intellectual slavery of centuries to become a nation by reclaiming its own ethos and culture which are thousands of years old. This present paradigm shift necessitates transformation and change in the narrative of India.
‘The Alternative Narrative’ by Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee is a compilation of eighteen articles on different contentious topics. Each topic has a prevailing narrative. But the author, in the book, has given the other side of each such narrative. The present India’s paradigm shift necessitates transformation and change in the narrative of India too. The book tries to give a hint to that effect.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee who was born and brought up in Assam (India) has served as a doctor in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Kolkata and retired from the Central Health Service as a Higher Administrative Grade officer after 35 years of service. He evolved in writing on politico-religious issues and sociological topics after his retirement.
The Alternative Narrative’ is his third book this year. First two books have been published during 2021 only. The first book is titled “Politically Incorrect Point of View” (Store link: https://www.akinik.com/products/1084/politically-incorrect-point-of-view), the second book is titled “Politics, Bong and Faith” (Store link: https://www.akinik.com/products/1193/politics-bong-and-faith) and the fourth book, which is under publication, is titled “The West Bengal Saga”.
Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee is presently enjoying his retired life by reading and writing between Kolkata and NCR.
Store link of the book "The Alternative Narrative": https://www.walnutpublication.com/book/9789391522407/
