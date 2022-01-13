“The West Bengal Saga”. Book written by Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee. Published by Walnut Publication, India
“The West Bengal Saga” deals with the political fabric of the state of West Bengal (India) over the decades.
‘Where ignorance is bliss, it is folly to be wise’.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABOUT THE BOOK:
— Thomas Gray
To the Indians outside West Bengal, the political fabric of the state has been enigmatic. The narrative of the Bengali (Hindu) community being intellectual, secular and with a distinctly superior culture has blurred the actual picture. People of the state are also considered to be politically more conscious. But violence has been a means of politics in West Bengal since decades. And the actual political picture of the state remains as elusive as ever.
“The West Bengal Saga” contains a compilation of 29 articles, through which the author has tried to give a glimpse of the political culture of West Bengal since 1946 and the psyche of its majority and minority communities. The first three articles have been used as prologue. Issue of minorities in adjacent Bangladesh and West Bengal has been given space in the book to augment the insight about the subject under consideration.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee belongs to a rare group of authors, who has started writing books at the age of seventy years. He served in the Indian Central Health Service as a doctor in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Kolkata for 35 years before retiring as a Higher Administrative Grade officer. By training and expertise, he was an Epidemiologist. Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee is an agnostic but has definite interest to contest political correctness and Political Islam. He is also a keen observer of politics in West Bengal. Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee is currently spending his retired life between Kolkata and NCR by reading and writing.
Store link for paperback: https://www.walnutpublication.com/book/9789355740984/.
Purchase Link for ebook: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B09PHNRPR7.
Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee
Individual
