DigiGreet Management systems helps organisations to be compliant on contractors working at your business premise
DigiGreet Contractor Document Management System now works with Covid Passes. DigiGreet is the only DMS to be able to scan Covid Passes, validate and store them
Without DigiGreet, contractor permits and document management took a lot of valuable staff resources, now they have added Covid Pass, this is simply a must have business tool.”OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DigiGreet Contractor Document Management System allows businesses to efficiently set up contractor permits and documents. The system allows you to set up different permits such as Hot Works, Electrical, Working at Heights, and General Permits and to define required and optional documents such as liability insurance, qualifications and security checks. Permits and documents can be stored efficiently using the DigiGreet visitor management system, therefore, streamlining the entire process.
— Edward Williams
Addionally, since the UK government required CQC Care Homes to check the Covid Passes of all contractors, DigiGreet is the first and only Document Management System to include Covid Pass scanning. We are able to scan, validate and check the pass and it's expiry date all automatically and without staff involvement. Printing of badges and access to the premises is dependent on a valid Covid Pass and because the expiry date is stored in DigiGreet, we only need to ask for the Covid Pass when it's expired, saving time for both staff and contractors.
Apart from checking the Covid PAss and issuing and keeping track of contractor permits, the DigiGreet visitor management system also allows businesses to store all the necessary documents of contractors which are uploaded by the contractors in advance of their visit. This ensures that your business or school complies with the regulatory requirements their own policies. The DigiGreet visitor management system is GDPR compliant, and through its feature offerings, it ensures that all businesses are compliant as well.
Along with compliance and contractor permit, the DigiGreet visitor management system includes contractor induction, pre-registration, covid-questionnaire, integration with Paxton access control system, and zones.
The DigiGreet Contractor Document Management System provides businesses with a contractor portal that can be used to hand out permits and to upload and keep track of documents. This efficient solution ensures that every contractor who is visiting the site has a valid permit and is an authorized contractor.
We minimise staff time by asking contractors to upload documents themselves. When documents approach expiry DigiGreet is able to send automatic reminders so documents can be replaced in advance ensuring seamless access and uninterupted business activity.
Edward Williams
OFEC Consulting Ltd
+44 1865 955019
email us here