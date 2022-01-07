Tranmere Rovers asks fans to try veganism to save the planet
LEAGUE TWO outfit Tranmere Rovers will today ask supporters to try vegan meal choices throughout January in a bid to save the planet.BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEAGUE TWO outfit Tranmere Rovers will today ask supporters to try vegan meal choices throughout January in a bid to save the planet.
Earlier this month, Tranmere Rovers, following the 2021 COP summit, realised their plans on how to make the Club more environmentally friendly, and to lessen its carbon footprint.
In line with the Club’s current work Rovers have joined forces with vegan charity Viva! in a bid to raise awareness of the environmental benefits of a vegan based diet throughout January.
The Club will be sharing content on their social media channels throughout the month of January to educate fans of the benefits of a plant-based diet and encouraging them to take part in the Veganuary campaign.
The partnership will also see Tranmere’s players and staff given access to Viva!’s Sports Resources. While football fans are being given access to Kicking Off Veganism Properly.
Both include a complete guide for fans and players to go vegan, with meal plans and hints and tips for football fans wishing to make plant-based choices for the first time.
Avoiding meat and dairy can have a positive impact on both human health and the planet and fans should give Veganuary a go, campaigners Viva! said.
As the world looks to tackle the climate crisis, choosing a plant-based diet can play a vital role in limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.
If the world went vegan by 2050 it could save 8 million lives, reduce food related greenhouse gas emissions by two thirds, and could lead to health-care related savings and avoided climate damages of $1.5 trillion. [i]
Meanwhile, health benefits of a vegan diet can include weight loss, lower blood sugar levels and improved kidney function, as well as protecting against some cancers and lowering the risk of heart disease.
The UK’s vegan fanbase is seeing rapid growth, with those going vegan predicted to make up around a quarter of the population by 2025. iii
Veganuary 2020 saw a sharp increase in supporters, with 400,000 pledging to ditch meat and dairy, up from 3,300 when it first began in 2014.
With Tranmere one of the first clubs to promote a plant-based diet, campaigners Viva! believe supporters can play a vital role in safeguarding the future of the planet by trying veganism throughout January.
Juliet Gellatley, Viva! founder, said: “Going vegan is a six pointer for the planet and we’re delighted to team up with Tranmere to bring it to their supporters.
“Tackling meat and dairy is one of the best things you can do to fight climate change and improve your general health, and we look forward to empowering fans to do so.
“With the positives there for all to see, we urge the fans to get up off the bench and score for the planet – try vegan!”
For more information visit viva.org.uk
ENDS
For More Information Contact:
Jacob Metcalf
Higginson Strategy
jacob@higginsonstrategy.com /+447854977503
Notes to Editors
• Founded in 1994 and based in Bristol, Viva! campaigns for a vegan world.
• Viva!’s supporters include Chris Packham, Martin Shaw, Dale Vince, Peter Egan, Heather Mills, Jerome Flynn, Hayley Mills, Russell Brand, Matt Donnelly (Don Broco), Phil Manansala (Of Mice and Men), Benjamin Zephaniah, Joanna Lumley, Gabrielle Aplin and Brian May.
• Tranmere Rovers Football Club is a professional association football club based in Birkenhead, Merseyside, England. The team compete in EFL League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league system.
________________________________________
[i] Viva.org.uk
Jacob Metcalf
Higginson Strategy
+44 7854 977503
email us here