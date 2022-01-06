Metaverse Tokens to Know in 2022
Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), Star Atlas (ATLAS), SpecTruth Metaverse (STRUE) are key metaverse tokens for 2022
Do Well by Doing Good”KIEV, UKRAINE, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world as we know it today will change greatly with the arrival of the metaverse. The metaverse will provide an alternative digital universe where people will be able to play, live, date and work. According to Bloomberg, the metaverse’s market size is expected to grow to $800 billion dollars by the year 2024.
NFTs have contributed to the widespread attention that the metaverse has been receiving in 2021 and will continue for the foreseeable future. The following metaverse tokens are key for 2022:
Decentraland (MANA)
Decentraland is the biggest virtual universe in the NFT space and is represented as a non-fungible ERC-71 token known as LAND. Each parcel of LAND on Decentraland is unique and owners can choose what they get to do with their portion of land.
Users can purchase LAND on the platform using MANA. Besides being used to purchase LAND, MANA is the main token used in Decentraland. As a native utility token, it’s used to pay for goods and services. It’s also built on Ethereum and can be bought and sold for other cryptocurrencies or for fiat currency.
Axie Infinity (AXS)
Axie Infinity is an NFT-based online video game that uses the Ethereum-based digital tokens AXS and SLP. In the play-to-earn game, players breed, raise, and battle their digital pets known as Axies. The Axie Infinity game uses the governance token AXS.
Token holders are able to vote and shape the direction of the game world. This is different from traditional games, where the game developers make all the decisions. AXS owners are not only able to stake their tokens and earn more, but they are also able to vote for different governance proposals.
The Axie universe also uses the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) token. The SLP token is primarily used for breeding purposes. Players can earn the SLP token by winning adventures and battles in the game. The main difference between the SLP and AXS token is that it’s not a governance token. Hence, it’s not used to vote.
The Sandbox (SAND)
SAND is another token that should be on your metaverse radar. The Sandbox is a virtual world that, like most platforms on this guide, is built on the Ethereum blockchain.
On the platform, players are able to build, monetize, and own their gaming experience. The platform uses the SAND token, which is an ERC-20 utility token that is used for governance, staking, and transfers.
Star Atlas (ATLAS)
Star Atlas is a huge online multiplayer game that occurs in a virtual gaming metaverse. The game is built on Unreal Engine 5 and features real-time, cinema-quality environments.
In the game, there are three major factions that exist and are competing for control and resources. The game is also partly a flight simulation and also allows for role-playing.
The Star Atlas game is currently being built on the Solana blockchain and players will use the ATLAS tokens. ATLAS tokens will be the in-game currency that will be used to purchase assets as well as buy NFTs in the NFT marketplace.
SpecTruth Metaverse (STRUE)
SpecTruth is a startup looking to enter the metaverse in late 2022. It is designed for users to work, play, socialize, date and learn. Four main features separate SpecTruth from the other metaverses.
First, a virtual friend will be generated for each member with its AI optimized for web 3. Second, it will offer numerous ways for users to earn income from within its metaverse. Third, users will be able to add dating profiles and the ability for members to go on 3d virtual dates. Lastly, monthly airdrops for its STRUE holders are scheduled using socially responsible meme tokens.
The SpecTruth metaverse is currently being built on an open sourced blockchain and players will use the STRUE tokens. STRUE tokens, which is an ERC-20 utility token, will be the in-game metaverse that will be used to purchase premium services as well as buy NFTs in the NFT marketplace. Each holder of STRUE will also receive SpecTruth airdrops.
The metaverse will expand greatly in 2022.
