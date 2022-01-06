Fabian Cowan joins Sapio Parthiv Heritech as CEO
OOH Media veteran Fabian Cowan, former Country Head of Posterscope India, a Dentsu group company, shall lead the JV between Sapio Analytics and Parthiv GroupMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sapio Analytics, data driven government advisory group, and Parthiv Group, a conglomerate into finance, insurance, marketing, technology and more, have joined hands to create Sapio Parthiv Heritech (SPH). Fabian Trevor Cowan joins the entity as its Chief Executive Officer.
With a stated vision to re-imagine and convert outdoor locations across cities, towns, and villages to aesthetically pleasing and emotionally elevating spaces; Sapio Parthiv Heritech (SPH) is on a mission that focuses on culture driven transformation. The company plans to use innovative visual manifestations on outdoor products to create a new world of citizen-focused outdoor media and heritage focused merchandise.
SPH is creating universal products, backed by artificial intelligence and machine learning that can automatically contextualise location-based solutions. In the process, it plans to work with governments at all levels and the thriving private sector.
Fabian Cowan who recently stepped down as Country Head Posterscope India (part of the Dentsu group) after a 11-year stint, has been in media for the last 27 years with experience across print, radio, television, and out of home. A sought-after commentator on D/OOH, Fabian is also currently mentoring new initiatives across the OOH domain.
Speaking about the appointment, group CEO of Sapio Analytics Ashwin Srivastava stated, "SPH is creating a new market in the OOH ecosystem and having a visionary people’s leader at the helm is imperative to become a pioneer. In the next 1 year, we aim to transform spaces and own assets that shall elevate consciousness of the citizens of India, under the guidance of Fabian”.
Through AI driven products that restore, digitise, and preserve India’s rich art and cultural heritage for eternity at the Arctic World Archive in Svalbard Norway, SPH has amassed unique digital inventories that date back to the 7th and 8th century B.C.,effectively for smart area-based development and out of home beautification projects across India. It is also creating an experience center in an ancient fort in Rajasthan owned by Sapio Analytics.
Parthiv Group of Companies founder Rakesh Rathi also congratulated Cowan for his appointment. Parthiv Group, with a portfolio ranging from corporate and business financial services to individual and household financing, business advisory, marketing and consultancy services, wealth management and insurance services, technology driven insurance and financing, is one of India’s fastest growing financial services companies.
