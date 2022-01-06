eTRANSERVICES Awarded FAA eFAST Contract
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTRANSERVICES today announced that it was awarded FAA’s Electronic Federal Aviation Administration Accelerated and Simplified Tasks Master Ordering Agreement (FAA eFAST) on December 15, 2021.
This contract has a $7.4B ceiling across 8 Functional Areas which provides a full spectrum of technical, engineering, scientific, administrative, and other professional services in support of the FAA and other departments under the Department of Transportation.
The FAA eFAST Contract is the FAA’s preferred small business contracting vehicle for services. This vehicle allows long-term procurements for a broad array of professional and support services in an expedited, efficient, and effective manner to better serve the requirements of the FAA and, on a limited basis and when in the best interest of the Government, all other federal government agencies.
eFAST Functional Areas are support service categories used in eFAST acquisitions. eFAST MOA Holders offer services in the following functional areas:
Air Transportation Support
Business Administration & Management
Research & Development
Computer/Information Systems Development
Computer Systems Support
Documentation & Training
Engineering Services
Maintenance & Repair
At eTRANSERVICES, we strive to become the premier global provider of Systems Engineering & Integration, Information Technology, Information Assurance & Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Business Services. We anticipate and adapt to a changing world by transforming advanced technologies into value for our customers through our professional solutions, services, and process-driven workforce. We enable all levels of government and commercial organizations that desire predictable outcomes and superior services. We do this by implementing a franchised methodology that provides repeatable processes, reduces costs, increases efficiencies, and utilizes the highest industry standards to enable our customers’ success.
eTRANSERVICES is headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA.
