Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty kicked off the New Year 2022 with 200 Mile Cycle Challenge
Our Mission is to be the most charitable real estate brokerage in North America. By giving a portion of our income from home sales to worthy causes positively impacting the lives of our community!”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “YHSGR Rides with Purpose” fundraiser for the 200 Mile Cycle Challenge
— Rudy Lira Kusuma
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) associates are taking on the 200 Mile Cycle Challenge for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital! ‘YHSGR Rides with Purpose’ Team is on a mission to raise $20,000 in the month of January 2022.
“Please support ‘YHSGR Rides with Purpose’ as I complete 200 miles and raise funds to help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital achieve their amazing mission. Finding cures. Saving children. Every donation, big or small, counts. Cheer me on in making a difference!” said Ocean Zhao, one of the YHSGR affiliates who is an active supporter of this fundraiser.
Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90%, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries we make, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.
“I've completed 176.99 miles towards my goal of cycling 200 miles for this amazing organization. Treatments invented at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago. And we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.” said David Delgado, YHSGR area team leader.
Finding a cure for childhood cancer is more urgent than ever, please donate to “YHSGR Rides with Purpose” St. Jude fundraiser – click here
“Our Mission is to be the most charitable real estate brokerage in North America. We do this by giving a portion of our income from home sales to worthy causes positively impacting the lives of our community and the world as a whole! Go Serve Big!” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) associates are committed to investing in the needs of our community through our Go Serve Big Mission! We are a give-back-to-the-community brokerage! We are proud of our agents, as they give a portion of each transaction to a charity of their choice!
