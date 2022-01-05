Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,604 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister of Lithuania and President of the European Commission discuss international agenda

LITHUANIA, January 5 - On 4 January evening, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė had a telephone conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to discuss key issues for the beginning of the year: vaccination and efforts to curb the pandemic, the situation on the EU-Belarus border, and China’s trade restrictions on Lithuania.

The President of the European Commission welcomed Lithuania’s efforts to share vaccines with countries in need, and discussed the importance of a booster dose of the vaccine in the fight against the pandemic.

‘We have discussed with the President of the European Commission how the European Union can speed up vaccination outside the EU. We will not be safe until the EU’s neighbours and other countries whose governments have not had sufficient access to vaccines are safe,’ said Šimonytė.

Lithuania’s actions in response to the hybrid attack of the Lukashenko regime were discussed. The Prime Minister thanked the European Commission and other EU institutions for their joint work in addressing the problems caused by illegal migration, organising migrant return, and concentrating efforts to strengthen and better control the EU’s external border.

During the conversation between Ursula von del Leyen and Ingrida Šimonytė, the possible international response to China’s trade restrictions against Lithuania was also discussed.

It was agreed that the European Commission and Lithuanian officials would continue to coordinate their actions in dealing with the issues discussed.

You just read:

Prime Minister of Lithuania and President of the European Commission discuss international agenda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.