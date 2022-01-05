Food security program for children will continue until January 17

CANADA, January 5 - The Department of Social Development and Housing will continue to offer food delivery to Island families facing challenges with food security as a result of the Province-wide school closures.

The Food Security Program will provide pre-cooked, reheatable meals for children that would have otherwise benefited from the PEI Healthy School Food Program.

“We’ve seen such a positive response to the PEI Healthy School Food Program, operated by PEI School Food Inc., and know that many Islanders rely on this program. This is a stressful time for parents, children, educators and everyone in between. Everyone has the inclusive right to food and we want to make sure that families continue to have physical, social and economic access to basic needs including sufficient and nutritious food.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Registration for the program opened on December 30, 2021 and the Department has received over 400 applications, to date, from households seeking support. The first delivery is scheduled for Wednesday, January 5 in the afternoon.

Families who have already registered for the program do not have to register again for subsequent meal deliveries. Families who have not yet registered are still eligible to do so; your information will be added to the next available delivery. The Food Security Program will be delivering meals on the following dates:

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022

Each delivery includes three meals per registered child. The final delivery date will be on Friday, January 14, 2022.

The program operates on a self-referral basis. Any family facing challenges with food security is eligible to receive meals for children who are able to consume solid food. Meals will be delivered between 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. to the address provided and someone must be at the address to accept them. Meals will not be left unattended for food safety reasons.

Media contact: Rebecca Gass Senior Communications Officer Department of Social Development and Housing rjgass@gov.pe.ca