Explore UM on the Open Day on 16 Jan

MACAU, January 5 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold the UM Open Day 2022 on Sunday 16 January. There will be various activities on that day, including admission consultation, lectures, visits to state key laboratories and family-friendly activities. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about UM’s latest developments and experience the vibrant campus life. Macao residents, students and their parents, as well as tourists are welcome to attend.

The opening ceremony will be held at 11:00am in the Multifunctional Hall of the UM Guest House. During the Open Day, which will last from 11:00am to 5:00pm, the various faculties, residential colleges and laboratories, as well as the university library and Sports Complex, will be open to visitors. There will be representatives from different departments to provide information to visitors at these locations. Consultation booths will be set up at various locations to provide information about academic programmes offered by the different departments. Student visitors and their parents can visit departments of their interest to learn more about the programmes and admission process in order to better prepare for UM’s entrance examination or the joint entrance examination administered by the four universities in Macao (which will be open for registrations starting 5 January).

In addition, there will be exciting sports, fun experiments, exhibition booths, fun science talks, creative workshops, performances, and inspiring academic lectures. They can also collect stamps at various locations on campus to win a folding UM Bicycle, which is a must-have for green travel. Visitors can also apply on the spot to join campus tours guided by PR Student Ambassadors to learn more about the university and explore the stories of UM members. The information counter will be located in the library plaza.

The restaurants and shops on campus will be open to the public on the Open Day with various discounts. Those who are interested in attending the event can take bus route 71, 73, or 72 to get to the campus. Those who plan to drive to the campus can park the vehicles in UM’s public car parks. For more information, please subscribe to UM on WeChat ‘University of Macau’ or Facebook ‘University of Macau’.