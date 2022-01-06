Indie Free, Dead Or Alive Breaks Record By Winning Top 5 Categories At Film Festival

Free, Dead Or Alive- A Film By Director Erik Bernard

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The independent film Free, Dead or Alive by director Erik Bernard opens the Film Festival season by winning all 5 top categories at the California Women's Film Festival (CWFF). In a record-breaking achievement, Free, Dead or Alive has won Best Film, Best Director (Erik Bernard), Best Actress (Edy Ganem), Best Supporting Actress (Patricia Velazquez), and Best Actor (Seth Michaels).

Free, Dead or Alive takes audiences on a deadly road trip where a young girl (Edy Ganem) makes a perilous journey from South/Central America to the United States, unaware of the real dangers ahead, including human trafficking. The action-packed drama also stars Alejandro De Hoyos as the brutal drug lord The Brazilian and his sadistic son Miguel played by ex-Menudo Robert Avellanet, in a surprising breakthrough role.

The film also stars Robert La Sardo, Dyana Ortelli, Marcus DeAnda, Juan Pablo Olyslager, Al Coronel, Thomas Hennessy, Christiana Leucas, and Anna Carvalho. Written/Directed and Produced by Erik Bernard, Marco-Angela La Porta, Executive Produced by Courtney Le Marco, Grady Craig, Edy Ganem, Mathew Helderman, Seth Michaels, and Luke Taylor. Associate Producer: Tracey Bradley. Production Executive: John Hoernschemeyer.

The California Women's Film Festival's Award ceremony and red carpet will take place on Saturday, January 8, at 6:30 p.m. Whitefire Theatre 13500 Ventura Boulevard.

FREE, DEAD OR ALIVE EPK

MOVIE TRAILER

About: Erik Bernard

Award-winning writer, director, and producer Erik Bernard was born in Fort Hood, Texas. As a child, Bernard traveled the world with his parents, who were both in the United States military.

After his parents' divorce, his mother moved to The Bronx, where he attended Saint Margaret Mary Elementary and Saint Raymond High School for Boys, where he received a full scholarship.

Bernard has spent 17 years in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and helicopter pilot. On his 3rd Tour in Afghanistan, he realized he wanted to be a writer. He went on to earn over thirty screenwriting awards which helped him land his first manager in Hollywood.

After leaving active-duty military service, he has successfully written, produced, and directed scripted and non-scripted media content.

Television credits include Hoarders, Executive Producer & Showrunner/TLG Motion Pictures. He is credited for coordinating the first-ever Department of Defense-supported episode of season 10 of the hit show.

Film credits include the award-winning film Artik, The Place We Hide, and his most recent release, also an award-winning film, Free Dead or Alive. Now in post-production is the full-length feature Hera (working title.)

Awards include Best Director for Free, Dead or Alive (California Women's Festival), as well as Best Feature. Military honors include Five Air Medals as a helicopter pilot, 4 Army Commendation Medals, Combat Infantry Badge, and Airborne Wings.

Erik Bernard supports the Army Emergency Relief, The Make a Wish Foundation, and St. Jude's Children Hospital.

He is a graduate of Colorado Tech and Gonzaga University and attended the Savanah College of Art & Design for screenwriting.

About: The California Women's Film Festival

The California Women's Film Festival is deeply honored to celebrate women filmmakers, artists, and writers by providing a showcase and networking forum in the heart of Hollywood.

The CWFF understands how important it is to hear and see the educated, entertaining, and diverse stories of women from around the globe. We provide a platform so these voices can be heard and shared with audiences that want to be inspired. The California Women's Film Festival accepts all projects with at least one woman in one of the key production positions: Producer, Director, Writer, Cinematographer, and Lead Actress. Projects produced and/or directed by men are accepted as long as there is a lead female protagonist and/or the story is based on women.

The California Women's Film Festival operates as a biannual event. Our Winter season will be held in January, and our Summer season will be held in July. Submissions for the Summer festival are now open.