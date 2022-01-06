LUSI Releases Zuki Project White Paper
MMA Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: LUSI) (OTCMKTS:LUSI)LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
MMA Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: LUSI) (the “Company”) (name and ticker symbol change pending) has released a new white paper for its Zuki Project. The new white paper provides detail about Zuki play-to-earn games, and a tokenomics overview of its ZUKI utility tokens, and the crowdsale of those tokens.
This new white paper is available at https://www.zuki.app/white-paper.
About MMA Global, Inc.:
The Company holds, develops and acquires, and plans to operate, technology and entertainment assets across a broad platform, including an NFT marketplace and a game platform. The Company is set to launch a blockchain-enabled game engine offering freemium/premium “play-to-earn” mobile and browser-based games with in-app purchases and in-app income generation opportunities, and related social offerings, focused on, but not limited to the sports and entertainment sector. It is anticipated that the game engine will: (1) deploy fungible and non-fungible token technologies; (2) support ‘own brand’ and ‘white label’ gamification of both synchronous and asynchronous sporting and entertainment events; and (3) provide a powerful tool to content owners, celebrities, social influencers and others to engage followers, to activate consumers, and to gather valuable market insights. The Company is introducing, ZUKI and ZUKI NFT, which will be used across the ZUKI platform as the coin of the ZUKI.APP realm.
Website: https://www.zuki.app
Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Media Contact
Please direct media inquiries relating to the Company to Jim Phipps at jphipps@zuki.app.
James Phipps
MMA Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: LUSI)
+1 801-800-3350
