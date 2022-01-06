LUSI's Delivery Drop Makes Great Progress Over 2021 End of Year Holidays

Delivery Drop Founder & CEO describes the company's progress over the 2021 end of year holiday. You would never know they are only 1 year in.

MMA Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUSI)

You'd never guess that LUSI's Delivery Drop was only a year into its life as an online demand delivery app. Well done, Delivery Drop and team, drivers and customers.” — Jim Phipps, Company CEO, Zuki, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release Delivery Drop Limited, A Fast Growing, In-Revenue, UK-Based On-Demand Delivery App with Over 30,000 Active Users, 450 Stores, and 1900 DriversMMA Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: LUSI ) (the “Company”) (name and ticker symbol change pending) is pleased to announce that its recently acquired UK subsidiary, Delivery Drop, on demand delivery app impressed with its performance of the 2021 end of year holidays.Delivery Drop’s founder and Managing Director Syed Sherazi said in a statement to say we started just 1 year ago, we have built relationships with well-known independent stores such as Premier, Londis, and Go Local. The company had hit over 20,000 orders by Christmas 2021 which showed an increase of almost 35% month on month.Development to create a cloud based high tech bar-coding system, which will allow users to shop from hypermarkets, supermarkets and reduce the 4 day delivery time which shoppers are having to wait down to 90 minutes is under development and the company expects to launch its beta version by the end of Q1. Company is also in talks with multinational operators to partner as part of the delivery network.About Delivery Drop Limited:DeliveryDrop was founded with one focus: deliver goods from local stores to your door in 30 minutes or less!We live in a society dominated by convenience. Advances in technology line our lives with incredible efficiency, such as the ability to order instantly from our favourite restaurants and takeaways. Small restaurants that receive fewer customers can now place themselves on food delivery apps to increase their visibility and bring their wonderful produce to a wider audience. And that’s wonderful!But as a nation, we still need to head out to buy everything else apart from our favourite feasts…About MMA Global, Inc.:The Company holds, develops and acquires, and plans to operate, technology and entertainment assets across a broad platform, including an NFT marketplace and a game platform. The Company is set to launch a blockchain-enabled game engine offering freemium/premium “play-to-earn” mobile and browser-based games with in-app purchases and in-app income generation opportunities, and related social offerings, focused on, but not limited to the sports and entertainment sector. It is anticipated that the game engine will: (1) deploy fungible and non-fungible token technologies; (2) support ‘own brand’ and ‘white label’ gamification of both synchronous and asynchronous sporting and entertainment events; and (3) provide a powerful tool to content owners, celebrities, social influencers and others to engage followers, to activate consumers, and to gather valuable market insights. The Company is introducing, ZUKI and ZUKI NFT, which will be used across the ZUKI platform as the coin of the ZUKI.APP realm.Website: https://www.zuki.app Forward-Looking StatementsThis release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Media ContactPlease direct media inquiries relating to the Company to Jim Phipps at jphipps@zuki.app.

Delivery Drop Saves the Day