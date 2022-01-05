Submit Release
Supreme Court Names Director of Public Information Office

Lyn Tolan took over as the Supreme Court’s director of public information on Jan. 3.

Lyn Tolan has been named as the director of public information for the Supreme Court of Ohio. Tolan will direct the Court’s communications to encourage public and news media understanding and awareness of the Supreme Court, Ohio courts, and the justice system. 

 Tolan has been a communications leader in government, media, and for public and private companies. She has served as director of policy and communications for the Ohio Development Services Agency and as communications director for the Ohio Department of Commerce.

“Ms. Tolan will continue the Court’s commitment to transparency, as well as innovating new ways to reach Ohioans with clear and accurate information,” said Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor. “She understands the value of research and data and how it can guide the administration of justice into the future.”

Tolan is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, where she majored in journalism and radio/TV/film production. She has led multi-media news operations for ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliated television stations in Cincinnati., Columbus, Orlando, Hartford, and Grand Rapids.

Joining the communications team at the Supreme Court of Ohio is an intersection of lifelong interests in law and media. Tolan has served as a lay member of the Ohio State Bar Association Grievance Committee and is a trustee of the Friends of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

She replaces Edward Miller, who retired at the end of 2021 with plans to travel with his wife and work on his golf game.

