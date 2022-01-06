JFS at Home Launches New User-Friendly Website
JFS at Home
Boca Raton-Based, Non-Profit Home Care Agency Provides Companions, Home Health Aides and Certified Nursing Assistants to Clients throughout Palm Beach County
Florida currently ranks first in the nation in the percentage of seniors in this age bracket. This website will simplify the search for appropriate care for so many of those in need. ”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton based JFS at Home, a non-profit licensed home health agency that is affiliated with Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS), announced today the launch of a new website. The improved site – located at www.JFSHome.org – features custom graphics, easy user interface and enhanced navigation. Earlier this year, JFS at Home celebrated five years of providing quality care at home for the elderly, and this brand-new, user-friendly website is another major milestone in helping Palm Beach County’s seniors access the care they need.
— Danielle Hartman, JFS President and CEO
According to Marissa Gordon, Administrator for JFS at Home, the agency’s mission is to “promote healthy aging by enabling clients to maintain their quality of life while they continue to live at home, safely and with dignity.” The agency accomplishes this mission by providing trusted, compassionate, pre-screened Companions, Home Health Aides (HHAs) and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) to clients in need of their services throughout Palm Beach County. These professionals are available around the clock, providing quality care and assistance to promote wellness and independence.
“Those who seek homecare services for themselves or their loved ones often feel overwhelmed and in immediate need of information,” added Gordon. “Our new website makes the process for implementing home care services simple. Further, the featured testimonials from clients and community members attest to the quality of care and personal attention clients can expect from our agency. We are confident a quick visit to our site will ease the concerns and worries of those looking for homecare services.”
JFS at Home is one of only three non-profit home health agencies in Palm Beach County. South Florida continues to see a caregiver shortage, and with many older people living in the area unable to afford care, offerings like JFS at Home are in high demand. The organization’s partnership with Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (Rales JFS) enables the agency to subsidize the cost of home care for clients and families who cannot afford services.
“Florida’s senior population is expected to double to 9.7M by the year 2030,” said Danielle Hartman, JFS President and CEO. “With nearly 5M residents aged 60 or older, Florida currently ranks first in the nation in the percentage of seniors in this age bracket. This website will simplify the search for appropriate care for so many of those in need.”
According to Gordon, the new website also provides information about the many community service programs offered through Rales JFS. Clients of JFS at Home can be seamlessly linked with programs that complement their lifestyle and support their desire to remain as independent as can be for as long as possible.
Ed Levine, President of the JFS at Home Board, added: “Beginning with the first phone consultation and throughout the time that care is provided, JFS at Home clients and their family members know that they can count on us in their time of need. It is the hope for all of us that the new website is not only easy to navigate but also conveys the heart and soul at the center of all that we do at JFS at Home.”
JFS at Home focuses on non-medical, private duty needs, and over the past five years, the agency has helped clients transition from semi-independent to assisted living care, from memory care on to end of life. The program helps seniors age in place and offers different levels of support, often complementing skilled nursing and hospice care. JFS at Home began with just one Registered Nurse (RN); the Home Health Agency now has two paid RNs and one volunteer RN on staff and have recently added geriatric care management services to their offerings.
The new JFS at Home website engages those seeking services for their loved ones or themselves, allowing them to understand the process for implementing homecare in a simplified way, learn about the many options available, and identify the best care options for individuals and their families. JFS at Home currently offers clients the following services:
Personal Care: Baths, showers, dressing, grooming, oral hygiene, skin care, and toileting.
Mobility: Range of motion exercises, ambulation, transfers, assistance with cane/walker use.
Meal Preparation: Preparation of meals according to dietary needs and assistance with feeding.
Assistance with Self-administration of Medication: Ensuring that clients take medications at prescribed time.
Light Housekeeping: Changing bed linen, washing dishes, light laundry, emptying trash, etc.
Socialization: Accompanying and encouraging clients to participate in recreational activities.
Transportation: Errands, doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, etc.
Respite Care: Relief for Family Caregivers.
Geriatric Care Management: Case management for seniors in need of various types of assistance.
For additional information visit www.jfshome.org or contact Marissa Gordon, Administrator, at 561.852.HOME (4663) or MarissaG@JFSHome.Org.
About JFS at Home
JFS at Home is a nonprofit organization that provides the full-spectrum of private duty home care for seniors so they can remain living at home where they feel most comfortable with the greatest level of wellness, dignity and independence throughout life. Such services are often a welcomed alternative to moving to a nursing system or assisted living facility. Learn more at www.jfshome.org.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 4103004102
email us here