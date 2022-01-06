Black Leaders; Black Activist Groups to be Present at Ahmaud Arbery Killers Sentencing
The maximum sentence must be imposed. These defendants deserve the death penalty for the heinous and racists act they have committed.”BRUNSWICK, GA, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 7, 2022, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan are scheduled for sentencing for the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery. A Glynn County jury convicted the McMichaels and Bryan of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, but a judge will be sentence them.
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
On November 24, 2021, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Roddy Bryan were found guilty on 23 of 28 felony charges including murder. The jury found all three men guilty of Felony Murder in the killing of Arbery.
On January 7, 2022, Black Lawyers for Justice, represented by National President Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq., will attend the sentencing hearing in Brunswick, GA. Mr. Shabazz says, “The sentencing is critical for Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Roddy Bryan, the murderers of Ahmaud Arbery. The maximum sentence must be imposed; then we must look toward the federal criminal civil rights trial beginning in February. These defendants deserve the death penalty for the heinous and racists act they have committed.”
Also present will be the following Black activist organizations: the New Black Panther Party, the Original Black Panther Militia, the Lion of Judah Armed Forces, the Black Power Coalition, the Carolina Freedom Fighters, and a contingent of Black self-defense groups who will assemble at the Glynn County courthouse demanding the maximum sentence for the murderers of Ahmaud Arbery. After the sentencing all of the leaders will comment.
Following the post-sentencing comments there will be an armed Second Amendment demonstration lawfully adjacent to the courthouse that will amplify the group’s position that community self-defense is the only way to prevent white vigilante violence against Blacks in the future. Many armed groups will be present. “Black people must organize and defend themselves, by all means in the year 2022” says Minister Mikhail Muhammad, National Spokesman for the New Black Panther Party.
Party leader and event organizer Malik Shabazz says, "We are expecting justice. We must have justice and we will present a very disciplined, strong presence on this important day of sentencing.”
