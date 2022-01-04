Nearly two months after a ceiling collapsed and left one side of the Vista courthouse closed, state courts officials don’t know when it will reopen or how much repairs will cost.
They do know, however, what led to the collapse: the failure of metal clips that attach the ceiling‘s grid, lights, and utilities to the structure.
You just read:
Nearly 2 months after ceiling collapse, no reopen date set for north side of Vista courthouse
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.