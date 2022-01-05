Gov. Cox declares a liquid petroleum gas emergency

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 4, 2022) – Freezing temperatures and road closures due to weather conditions have prompted a spike in demand for propane in Utah and neighboring states, but federal regulations limit the number of hours drivers can work to deliver liquid petroleum gas.

As a result, Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an emergency order to suspend those rules to allow more propane to be delivered in the state while continuing to protect driver safety.

“We can’t afford the kinds of delivery delays we’re seeing and we need to allow private sector solutions to occur,” Gov. Cox said. “This limited emergency declaration will help us get through this crisis.”

Executive Order 2022-001 is effective for the next 30 days.

