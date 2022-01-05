North Dakota courts awarded grant to improve criminal case processing

The North Dakota Court System was recently awarded a $998,302 grant from the Department of Justice for a 3-year study and implementation project to reduce delay in criminal case processing.

The project will include the Northeast, Northeast Central, East Central and South Central judicial districts and focus on how issues related to poverty, mental health, and geography effect the time it takes to resolve cases.

The National Center for State Courts will serve as the primary consultant and research arm for the project. Frank Racek, former presiding judge for the East Central Judicial District, will serve as an expert consultant on North Dakota law and case management.