New All Things Judicial Episode Features Highlights from Inaugural Season

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast features highlights from six of the 25 episodes produced during its inaugural season. Highlights include topics from the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission, Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism, Chief Justice's Task Force on ACEs-Informed Courts, North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission, and interviews regarding the subjects of Black History Month and the Cherokee Sovereign Nation's tribal courts. 

Launched in February 2021, the podcast focuses on the Judicial Branch's role as an equal branch of state government by featuring interviews with recognizable Branch officials and covering the many functions, areas of responsibility, innovations, commissions, task forces, and roles within the Branch. All Things Judicial has received approximately 6,000 downloads from listeners in 33 countries.

Judicial Branch staff and officials would like to thank all podcast listeners for their support, and encourage listeners to contact allthingsjudicial@nccourts.org with any feedback on the podcast and suggestions for topics of interest for future episodes.

